Two homes, vehicle impacted by gunfire in west Las Vegas

Two homes and one vehicle were impacted by gunfire in a west Las Vegas on Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots in the 7800 block of Genzer Drive, near Westcliff Drive and Buffalo Drive, at 6:26 a.m.

Responding officers found two homes and a vehicle impacted by gunfire. While officers were containing the area, a man and a woman walked out of a nearby home. Officers detained the pair so they could investigate what their involvement was.

No injuries were reported.

Roads in the area were temporarily closed. All have reopened except for Genzer Drive. It is expected to remain closed until approximately 9:30 a.m.

