How to spot fake ads, deals ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday

While your fingers and a mouse are doing the Christmas shopping this year, rest assured cybercriminals are banking on you making a careless click – a mistake the could unleash ransomware or give your identity to someone else.

One statistic said at least two in five Americans have been the victim of a phishing attacking despite knowing the red flags. Online shoppers are expected to spend $3.52 Billion on Black Friday, a 5.3 percent increase over last year.  

The three retailers that benefit the most are also the three that are spoofed the most: Amazon, Walmart, and Target. 

Experts say you’ll stay safe following a few simple rules:

  • Don’t chase all deals. A coupon featuring $100 off is probably not legitimate, but cybercriminals are counting on your sloppiness.
  • Don’t click links emails and social media sites to get to retailers. Go to the store sites directly by typing in the URL.
  • If a URL does not say “secure” and feature a lock symbol, avoid the site.
  • If the site says “official site,” it probably isn’t.
  • Avoid URLs filled with a long string of characters or extensions like www.walmart-official.com.  

