How to spot fake ads, deals ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday

While your fingers and a mouse are doing the Christmas shopping this year, rest assured cybercriminals are banking on you making a careless click – a mistake the could unleash ransomware or give your identity to someone else.

One statistic said at least two in five Americans have been the victim of a phishing attacking despite knowing the red flags. Online shoppers are expected to spend $3.52 Billion on Black Friday, a 5.3 percent increase over last year.

The three retailers that benefit the most are also the three that are spoofed the most: Amazon, Walmart, and Target.

Experts say you’ll stay safe following a few simple rules:

Don’t chase all deals. A coupon featuring $100 off is probably not legitimate, but cybercriminals are counting on your sloppiness.

Don’t click links emails and social media sites to get to retailers. Go to the store sites directly by typing in the URL.

If a URL does not say “secure” and feature a lock symbol, avoid the site.

If the site says “official site,” it probably isn’t.

Avoid URLs filled with a long string of characters or extensions like www.walmart-official.com.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.