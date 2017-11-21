Woman's estranged husband barricaded himself inside her Valley home

Several homes were evacuated as police responded to a barricade situation on Monday night, according to Las Vegas Metro police.

Officers responded to the incident at 5:49 p.m. in 3300 block of Durham Avenue, near Owens Avenue and Pecos Road.

Two women who live in the home arrived with their sister and boyfriend and found broken glass from the slider at the back of the home. They went inside and found the estranged husband of one of the residents inside the kitchen with a shotgun and samurai-type sword. The group left the home and called the police.

Police attempted to get the suspect out of the home but after about two hours SWAT responded.

Durham Avenue was closed between Pecos Road and Everett Street. About nine homes were evacuated or given the opportunity to evacuate to a nearby elementary school.

Further updates were not immediately released.

