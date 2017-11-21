Woman stabs boyfriend to death near Pecos and Bonanza - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Woman stabs boyfriend to death near Pecos and Bonanza

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A woman stabbed her boyfriend to death at a home near Pecos Road and Bonanza Road Tuesday morning, according to Las Vegas Metro police. 

Officers responded to the incident at 3:46 a.m. in the 3600 block of Diamond Head Drive. 

Police said the woman was inside the home with her boyfriend. She reportedly took prescription pills and was trying to harm herself. Her boyfriend intervened and was stabbed in the back and chest area. 

He was taken to a local hospital where he died, police said. 

The woman was taken into custody at the scene. 

An investigation is ongoing. 

