Man in wheelchair hit by truck, killed at Desert Inn Road and Eastern Avenue

A man in a wheelchair was hit by a pickup truck and killed at Desert Inn Road and Eastern Avenue Monday night, according to Metro Police.

The crash was reported at 7:25 p.m. Police said a man in a wheelchair was crossing Desert Inn outside of a marked crosswalk. A vehicle traveling eastbound on Desert Inn Road struck him.

He was transported to Sunrise Trauma where he later died.

The driver of the truck, a man in his late 50s, was cooperative but was intoxicated and is being booked for DUI, Metro said. No one else was in the truck. This was the 117th fatal crash investigated by Metro Police this year.

Police reminded drivers the importance of finding a safe and sober ride home.

