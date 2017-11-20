Report: Man arrested in connection with narcotics-related homicide

A Las Vegas man was arrested in connection with a narcotics-related homicide in northwest Las Vegas, according to an arrest report.

Las Vegas Metro police arrested Anthony Duane Virgil on Nov. 17 for murder with a deadly weapon after shooting and killing a man in the parking lot of the Bella Fiore apartment complex on 2881 North Rancho Drive, near West Cheyenne Avenue.

An arrest report said the victim, Charles Edward Jackson, was shot while sitting in his vehicle in the parking lot on Nov. 10. After suffering a gunshot wound to his abdomen, Jackson drove his Ford Explorer southbound on Rancho. He lost consciousness causing him to drive over a median into the northbound lanes of Rancho Drive. The SUV left the roadway and crashed into a light pole before driving through a chain link fence. Jackson's vehicle came to a rest after crashing into an aircraft hangar at the North Las Vegas Airport.

Emergency crews transported Jackson to UMC Trauma where he was pronounced deceased at 9:21 p.m. His death was ruled a homicide by the Clark County Coroner.

Multiple witnesses told police that the victim's vehicle was parked in front of the apartment office building with the door open when a "slender built black male adult" fired a gun into the Ford Explorer as he ran away. Witnesses also said a woman was seen leaving the victim's SUV, the report said.

An anonymous source told police they saw Virgil pointing a gun at Jackson's head inside the Explorer before hearing a gunshot moments later. The source gave police the suspect's name and home address.

Officers interviewed Jackson's girlfriend, Latoya Austin, who revealed that Jackson was a drug dealer. Jackson often met with buyers to sell drugs and allowed them to enter his SUV to conduct the transaction, according to Austin.

Officers were able to locate the victim's cell phone that was solely used for drug deals. After going through the call and text records, officers determined the last phone call came from Virgil minutes before Jackson crashed.

According to the arrest report, an LVMPD Criminal Apprehension Team waited outside Virgil's apartment and arrested him as he exited his home.

Inside his apartment, officers located the handgun used to shoot and Kill Jackson, along with an unspecified number of drugs, the report said.

Virgil was booked into the Clark County Detention Center and awaits a felony arraignment on Nov. 21.

