Metro Diner hiring 85 employees for new Las Vegas location

Metro Diner is home to the popular chicken and waffles dish topped with house-made strawberry butter (Metro Diner).

Popular comfort food restaurant Metro Diner is accepting applications for its upcoming location in the Silverado Ranch area.

Metro Diner's new 4,000-square-foot spot on 2050 East Serene near South Eastern Avenue needs a crew of 85 people to serve its delicious diner dishes such as fried chicken and waffles topped with house-made strawberry butter, and patron favorite Yo Hala on the Square--a stuffed challah bread French toast with a house-made strawberry and blueberry compote.

Available positions include servers, hosts and kitchen staff. Job seekers have until December to apply. Joint venture partner Tony Alonge said Metro Diner has an especially high need to fill kitchen positions.

Metro Diner was previously featured on the Food Network's show 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.' The casual eatery prides itself on using quality ingredients and a scratch kitchen executed by chefs who prepare everything in-house, from the sauces, soups and compotes to the home fries and chips, according to a release. Southern Nevada is home to three Metro Diner locations.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.