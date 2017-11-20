Kris Bryant, Chicago Cubs to return to Vegas, taking on Cleveland in 2018 Big League Weekend

The Chicago Cubs' first baseman Daniel Vogelbach fields a ball during a spring exhibition baseball game against the New York Mets Sunday, March 16, 2014, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

The Chicago Cubs and Las Vegas native Kris Bryant are slated to return to Cashman Field to take on the Cleveland Indians for the 2018 Big League Weekend next March.

The Chicago Cubs would make their 14th straight appearance in Las Vegas for a two-game series against the Cleveland Indians on Saturday and Sunday, March 17 and 18. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) and the Las Vegas 51s made the announcement Monday.

Game times for the Spring Training series are 4:05 p.m. (PT) on March 17 and 1:05 p.m. on Sunday. Game times are subject to change due to television, the LVCVA said.

The Cubs recorded a total of 20 sellouts over the past 13 seasons (2005-17) for their annual Big League Weekend visits to Cashman Field.

The Cleveland Indians will make their second all-time appearance in Las Vegas for Big League Weekend. Cleveland defeated the Milwaukee Brewers, 13-7, on March 29, 1998 before a sellout crowd of 12,974 at Cashman Field.

Big League Weekend features a rematch of the 2016 World Series. The Cubs captured the World Series championship for the first time in 108 years (1908) in a thrilling seven-game series against the Indians.

In 2017, the Cubs total attendance for the Big League Weekend two-day event was 22,740. The Cubs defeated the Cincinnati Reds, 11-7, on March 25 before a sellout crowd of 11,455. The Cubs then defeated the Reds, 22-4, on Saturday, March 26 before another sellout crowd of 11,285.

Big League Weekend ticket packages are available by calling the 51s office at (702) 943-7200.

"We are excited to welcome Major League Baseball back to Las Vegas for the 28th year of Big League Weekend in March 2018," Rossi Ralenkotter, President/CEO of the LVCVA said. "The Cubs and Indians will provide a great matchup for fans and Las Vegas will provide a great experience for visitors coming to see the games."

"We are excited to announce that the Cubs will return to Las Vegas for the 14th straight season," 51s President/COO Don Logan said. "We also welcome the Cleveland Indians back to Las Vegas for their second all-time visit to Big League Weekend.

"This two-game series will feature a rematch of the 2016 World Series, one of the most memorable fall classics in history. The games will provide a great atmosphere in the ballpark. The fans, both locally and the tourists that visit during this event, will have a memorable time. The Cubs continue to have such a tremendous nationwide fan-base and Las Vegas has become a 'second' Spring Training home for them.

"Big League Weekend also provides great exposure for Las Vegas with the games being broadcast into Chicago, the #3 media market in the country and Cleveland (#17 media market)."

Las Vegan Kris Bryant, appeared in 151 games for the Cubs in 2017 and batted .295 (162-for-549) with 71 extra-base hits, team leader (38 doubles, 4 triples, 29 home runs) and 73 RBI. He ranked third in the N.L. in bases on balls (95); fifth in runs scored (111) and fifth in on base percentage (.409).

He captured the 2016 N.L. MVP award and appeared in 155 games (tied for team lead) and batted .292 (176-for-603) with 77 extra-base hits (35 doubles, 3 triples, 39 home runs, 3rd in N.L.) and 102 RBI. He led the N.L. with 121 runs scored and ranked third in total bases (334).

