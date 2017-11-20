Las Vegas family remembers loved one murdered by Manson Cult

It is nearly 48 years later, but talking about his uncle Jay's death, never gets easier for Anthony DiMaria, he said.

"I was three years old when he was killed," DiMaria said. "[Jay] used to come out to Vegas all the time. We would play, he would chase me, I'd chase him," DiMaria said reminiscing.

"A lot of people might wonder, how he could be so in my memories, and I think for anyone asking that they must not have known Jay he was just so charismatic and he left that impression on me."

DiMaria grew up in Las Vegas, and his uncle was celebrity hairstylist, Jay Sebring. Sebring was one of the five people murdered at Sharon Tate's home in 1969.

"There is a photo of Jay, Sharon, and my mom in Las Vegas," DiMaria said. "I just remember asking my mom when I could see [Uncle Jay] again, and she told me I wouldn't be able to. I saw something in my mother a child is not used to seeing."

The murders happened Aug. 9, 1969 in Los Angeles. Sebring was the first person to die inside the home. He was shot and stabbed seven times. For Anthony, growing up watching the news coverage of the murders was infuriating.

"Over the years, you just see how these murders are treated and how my uncle was completely forgotten," he said. "These victims have become props, and [the murderers] have become serial killer rock stars."

Following the convictions of Charles Manson, and his followers, the DiMaria family felt like justice would be served. That is, until California overturned the death penalty, and one by one Jay Sebring's killers applied for parole.

"The unfortunate battle we're dealing with has to do with California and the prisons running out of money and them letting people out," DiMaria said. "But justice must be at hand. We go to these parole hearings to seek out love for the victims. Our hearts and thoughts are with the victims. That is why we go to these parole hearings. We are doing it for the victims. It does not have to do with the people who committed these crimes."

Charles Manson, the man who ordered the killing of Jay Sebring and nine other people, died at a California hospital at the age of 83. But for the DiMaria family, it did little to heal their pain.

"I got a call last night informing our family, and I was in Los Angeles," DiMaria said. "It did not impact me in a sense of bringing comfort or closure because until Jay gets out of that grave and can be with our family, there is no comfort for the victims of violent crimes."

The DiMaria family said that 48 years later, they are still dealing with the trauma Charles Manson, and his cult caused. The DiMarias however asked not to focus on the murderers, but instead to focus on the victims, like Jay Sebring.

"Someone told me 'Jay's story is tragic', and I said 'No it's the opposite,'" DiMaria said. " His life was incredibly glorious. His life was a very glorious inspiring story, and yes the last moments of his life were horrific, but he stood up to evil and he charges a man armed with a bayonet and a gun. He tried. He fought, even in a situation like that, he lived with courage."

Anthony DiMaria said there has been confusion about his uncle's death for decades, so to honor his uncle and set the record straight, DiMaria is producing a documentary about Jay Sebring. DiMaria said it should be released in early 2018.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.