Valley families get 'help up' for Thanksgiving with meals from Help of Southern Nevada

More than 1,000 Thanksgiving meals were given out to families in need by Help of Southern Nevada. (FOX5)

As people in the Las Vegas valley got ready to spend time with their families this Thanksgiving week, Help of Southern Nevada reminded people to think of the less fortunate.

Hundreds of families across the valley can’t afford a Thanksgiving meal, but thanks to Help of Southern Nevada those families, they won't go hungry on Thursday.

By 8 a.m. Monday, there was a line outside the doors of Help of Southern Nevada. Inside the non-profit’s building, about 2,700 bags were filled with groceries waiting to go home with about 1,000 valley families right on time for the holiday, along with a frozen turkey, all for free.

Officials at Help said they’re all about taking care of the Las Vegas community.

“You’ll see low income clients coming through,” Abby Quinn, of Help of Southern Nevada said. “(There are many) people who’ve hit a rough patch, maybe have has an issue with their vehicle, went through a medical episode that caused them to lose hours at work, and now they just kind of need that hand up.”

Quinn also said that they would not have been able to give away so much food to families in need without generous community donations, but they also wanted to remind people that it shouldn’t stop at the holiday; the help is needed year round.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.