Employment opportunities available at Las Vegas hiring fair

Dozens of career opportunities are available at a Las Vegas job fair.

It will take place on Dec. 7 at the Suncoast Hotel and Casino on 9090 Alta Drive. The fair will run from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Job opportunities include inside sales representatives, account executives, account managers, insurance sales, technical sales, mortgage brokers, financial planners, retail management, human resources and more.

Many of the companies offer full benefits, job growth, salaries of $70,000 and flexible work schedules.

Attendees are encouraged to bring 10 to 15 resumes and dress professionally.

The event is free to attend.

