Attorneys filing Vegas shooting lawsuits with 450 plaintiffs

Attorneys who filed one of the first lawsuits after the Oct. 1 mass shooting that killed 58 concert-goers and left hundreds injured on the Las Vegas Strip are filing four more cases on behalf of more than 450 victims.

But this time, they're suing in Los Angeles - not in Nevada - against companies including Mandalay Bay resort and concert venue owner MGM Resorts International.

Houston-based lawyer Chad Pinkerton said Monday many of the plaintiffs live in California, and they're seeking a court and jury that won't be swayed by the size and influence of a casino giant that's an active political contributor and the largest employer in Nevada.

"We're going to show in this case the defendants did not keep these people safe the security was a utter failure they had no plan they violated their own policies they violated industry standard policies, and they ignored what their own industry experts told them to do," Pinkerton said.

MGM Resorts says it won't litigate shooting lawsuits in the media. In statements, the company has blamed the massacre on the gunman, Stephen Paddock.

