Nevada DMV warns of long lines after Thanksgiving

The Nevada DMV is warning motorists of long lines before and after the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Monday after Thanksgiving is informally referred to as "Black Monday" and it is the busiest day of the year for the DMV. The days prior to Thanksgiving and the entire week after are also unusually busy.

The DMV suggests the public makes appointments, uses online services and kiosks to avoid long wait times.

DMVNV.com offers nearly two dozen online transactions including address changes, driver history printouts, personalized plate orders and original registration for vehicle purchase from a Nevada dealer. Kiosks can print registration decals and driver history printouts.

DMV offices will be closed from Thanksgiving day until Sunday. Offices will also be closed on Christmas Day and New Year's day.

