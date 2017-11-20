Water Reclamation District encourages cooks to recycle Thanksgiving grease

The Clark County Water Reclamation District wants you to recycle your grease from your Thanksgiving feast.

The water district is encouraging everyone to put their Thanksgiving drippings and leftovers into the trash, not the drain, so the sewer systems don’t get clogged.

Four drop-off locations have been established for cooking oil to be dropped off.

Collection will be available from Friday, Nov. 24 until Friday, Dec. 1 at Desert Breeze Park and Community Center at 8275 Spring Mountain Road, Mountain Crest Park at 4701 North Durango Drive, Sunset Park (administration parking lot) on 2601 East Sunset Road, and the Wetlands Park (nature preserve and nature center parking lot) at 7050 East Wetlands Park Lane.

Cooking oil should not have water, soap suds, and food scraps. Additionally, it should be transported in a clean, non-breakable, leak-proof container with a tight lid. The containers should be left on the pads adjacent to the marked recycling bins.

The following types of cooking oils can be recycled:

Grease leftover from cooking of animal fats (for example, bacon grease)

Vegetable Oil

Corn oil

Olive oil

Peanut oil

Sesame oil

Soybean oil

Sunflower oil

Canola oil (Rapeseed oil)

Lard

The cooking oil will be recycled into biofuel.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.