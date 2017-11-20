Report: Father killed daughter and injured son, estranged wife in south Las Vegas

Marcus Maddox is suspected in his daughter's killing and son and wife's battery. (Photo: LVMPD 2015)

A 30-year-old Las Vegas man is suspected of killing of his 12-year-old daughter, and stabbing and beating of his 15-year-old son and his estranged wife, Metro Police said.

Marcus Maddox was booked in absentia because he was hospitalized from self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

Maddox called 911 to an apartment on the 5200 block of East Craig Road at 5:54 p.m. Sunday. Officers responded to the report of a woman badly beaten and a man who was shot.

According to his arrest report, Maddox told the dispatcher the beating and shooting happened "earlier and right now." He was heard over the phone asking "Baby?" and "I'm (expletive) sorry." After a short pause, Maddox began to count, "1,2" while breathing heavily. Then he was heard stating "I love you baby"

followed by what sounded like a gunshot. Maddox did not respond to the call taker anymore.

Police said they suspected Maddox had beaten his estranged wife, who had a severe head injury. The arrest report stated she was not able to talk byt she nodded her head "yes" when asked if he hurt her. Police said he likely then shot himself.

On Monday at 11:18 a.m., officers responded to the Budget Suites on 8440 South Las Vegas Boulevard, near Wigwam Avenue, on a report of two people stabbed.

Police said Maddox's 12-year-old daughter was found dead and his 15-year-old son was critically injured inside a room at the extended-stay hotel. The boy was taken to a UMC Trauma with life-threatening injuries. Both had stab wounds and blunt force trauma.

Metro said the two children were hurt before Sunday night when their father injured their mother and himself.

Police said they're looking for information on the whereabouts of Maddox from the weekend.

Maddox faces charges of attempted murder, mayhem, battery, discharging a gun inside an occupied building and possession of a gun by a prohibited person.

An investigation is ongoing.

