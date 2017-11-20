Girl killed, boy and woman injured, father suspected in south Las Vegas stabbing

The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >
A 30-year-old Las Vegas man is suspected of killing of his 12-year-old daughter, and stabbing and beating of his 15-year-old son and his estranged wife, Metro Police said.More >
A 30-year-old Las Vegas man is suspected of killing of his 12-year-old daughter, and stabbing and beating of his 15-year-old son and his estranged wife, Metro Police said.More >
A 3-year-old girl was killed and four of her family members were hurt in a serious crash involving a van and a semi-trailer on Sunday, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.More >
A 3-year-old girl was killed and four of her family members were hurt in a serious crash involving a van and a semi-trailer on Sunday, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.More >
Some children in upstate New York are asking for basic things for Christmas, such as food, clothes, and shampoo.More >
Some children in upstate New York are asking for basic things for Christmas, such as food, clothes, and shampoo.More >
Police are investigating a critical shooting in east Las Vegas early Sunday morning.More >
Police are investigating a critical shooting in east Las Vegas early Sunday morning.More >
The Southern Nevada Health District reported the first flu-related death of a child of this season.More >
The Southern Nevada Health District reported the first flu-related death of a child of this season.More >
The husband and wife accused of punching a mother and daughter over a cold chicken, have pleaded guilty to the crime.More >
The husband and wife accused of punching a mother and daughter over a cold chicken, have pleaded guilty to the crime.More >
Claire Sheats said her husband had already taken a few sips of his drink when he noticed something strange in the glass.More >
Claire Sheats said her husband had already taken a few sips of his drink when he noticed something strange in the glass.More >
North Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal collision on Las Vegas Boulevard Sunday afternoon.More >
North Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal collision on Las Vegas Boulevard Sunday afternoon.More >
Police report a hiker has lost their life after falling at Red Rock Canyon Saturday morning.More >
Police report a hiker has lost their life after falling at Red Rock Canyon Saturday morning.More >