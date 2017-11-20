'The Rink' at The Cosmopolitan opens for the holiday season

The Rink at The Cosmopolitan opened on Nov. 20, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

The ice skating rink at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas opened Monday and will be packed full of events through the new year.

Locals will be able to enjoy $10 rentals and all you can skate on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. The cost is $20 the other days of the week.

Every Monday movies will be shown on the Marquee adjacent to The Rink.

On December 4th, Figure Skating Olympic Gold medalist Kristi Yamaguchi will be on the ice with guests after she helps with the inaugural Christmas tree lighting. Two days later, some of the Vegas Golden Knights will be doing a meet and greet at The Rink.

The hours are Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. until midnight. It is open from noon to midnight on Saturday and Sunday.

The Rink is located on The Boulevard pool that overlooks the Strip.

