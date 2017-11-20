Highest gas prices since 2014 to hit drivers for Thanksgiving

Motorists planning a road trip for Thanksgiving can expect to pay a little more at the pump. GasBuddy projected on Thanksgiving drivers will see the highest average gas prices since 2014.

According to GasBuddy's Annual Holiday Travel Survey, the number of Americans driving is expected to increase by 20 percent over last Thanksgiving.

The national average price for gasoline this Thanksgiving will be $2.53 per gallon. The priciest Thanksgiving in the past three years was in 2014 when gas was $2.79 per gallon. However, that was not as high as the peak in 2012 when gas averaged at $3.44 per gallon.

Gas prices have risen nine-cents in the last month, which is the largest pre-Thanksgiving increase since 2007.

“On average Americans are paying nearly 40 cents a gallon more than last year, which means collectively we’re spending $800 million more on fuel over the Thanksgiving travel period," Patrick DeHaan, of GasBuddy, said. He added, "drivers should pay close attention to prices to avoid overpaying."

GasBuddy said motorists should watch out for state lines because of differing states taxes and motorists should avoid gas stations near the highway if possible.

