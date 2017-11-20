Gas prices fall in Las Vegas

An undated pictures of a driver preparing to fill his vehicle's gas tank. (File/FOX5)

Motorists can enjoy some relief at the gas pump this week. GasBuddy reported the average price of gasoline dropped 0.6 cents to $2.67 per gallon in the Valley.

The national average also fell 2.6 cents in the past week to $2.54 per gallon.

Including the change in price, on Sunday prices in Las Vegas were 22.7 cents per gallon higher than the same day last year and were 1.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average increased 8.9 cents per gallon during the last month and stood 40.4 cents per gallon higher than last year.

The average in the state of Nevada was $2.80 per gallon, which increased slightly from the previous week.

