SNHD: First flu-related death of child confirmed in Clark County

The Southern Nevada Health District reported the first flu-related death of a child of this season.

A child between the ages of 0- and 4-years-old died, the department said. As of Nov. 11, there were a total of 78 confirmed influenza cases reported to the health district.

The health district said there has been an increase in flu activity in Clark County for the 2017 to 2018 flu season. The percentage of emergency department visits for influenza was considered at a warning level, with at least 43 percent of emergency department visits for flu-like illnesses were for children up to 4-years-old.

Flu season typically peaks in January and February. The health district said there is still time to get a flu vaccine. It takes about two weeks after the vaccine is administered for full protection to set in. The health district encourages everyone to get vaccinated, especially those at high-risk of getting complications.

The health district also recommends practicing good health habits to avoid the flu, including covering your cough, washing your hands, avoiding contact with people that are sick, and staying home if you are ill.

During the 2016 to 2017 flu season, Clark County reported 13 deaths, 476 hospitalizations, and 713 confirmed cases.

For additional information on influenza, visit the health district's flu clinic page.

