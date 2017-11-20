Las Vegas charities gear up for Thanksgiving

Las Vegas charities are ready for the holiday season. This weekend, attorney Glen Learner partnered with the Las Vegas Metro Police Department, the Las Vegas Rescue Mission and multiple churches to hand out 1,000 turkeys to those in need.

“We just came out to feed the community, it's Thanksgiving, that time of year we wanted to make sure that no family was hungry,” Men’s minister Anthony Correri said.

Catholic Charities is also preparing to hand out 4,000 turkeys and serve more than 1,000 Thanksgiving meals. They’ll hold their dinner between 10 to 11 a.m. in their dining room.

The Las Vegas Rescue Mission will serve a Thanksgiving meal to anyone in need Wednesday, from 3 to 6 p.m.

The organizations are still accepting donations including food, winter clothes and hygiene items.

