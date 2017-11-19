Child killed, 4 others injured in crash near Valley of Fire

Two children were extracted from this van after a crash involving a semi-truck Nov. 19, 2017 (NHP / FOX5).

A van was pinned under a semi-trailer near the Valley of Fire Nov. 19, 2017 (NHP / FOX5).

A 3-year-old girl was killed and four of her family members were hurt in a serious crash involving a van and a semi-trailer on Sunday, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Officers responded to the crash scene at 4:05 p.m. on northbound Interstate 15 near Valley of Fire.

Trooper Jason Buratczuk said the van, carrying four children and their mother, was pinned under the semi-trailer and two children were extracted from the vehicle.

The 3-year-old was flown to Sunrise Pediatrics with critical injuries, Buratczuk said. She was later pronounced dead. An 11-year-old boy was taken to University Medical Center with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The mother and two other children were not seriously injured, Buratczuk added.

An investigation is ongoing.

