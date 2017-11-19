NHP: Semi driver made 'improper turn' in crash killing child near Valley of Fire

A three-year-old girl was killed and four of her family members were hurt in a serious crash involving a van and a semi-trailer on Sunday, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Officers responded to the crash scene at 4:08 p.m. on northbound Interstate 15 near Valley of Fire.

A semi-truck was heading north in the right lane on I-15 near mile marker 77. The family in the van was behind the semi, in the left lane. The semi driver braked and "made an improper left turn into the dirt center median with signage marked 'No U-Turn' and 'Authorized Vehicles Only.' The semi went directly into the van's path and the van hit the semi and got pinned underneath it, according to the Nevada Department of Public Safety.

The woman driving and two of her children were taken to UMC-Trauma with non-life threatening injuries. An 11-year old boy was extricated from the vehicle using "mechanical fire department apparatus." He was transported to UMC-Trauma by ground with serious but non-life threatening injuries. A three-year-old girl was who was restrained in a child safety seat was flown to Sunrise Pediatrics with critical injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Charges against the semi driver are pending at this time, NHP said. Impairment and speed do not appear to factors in this crash. This crash remained under investigation.

This was Nevada Highway Patrol-Southern Command's 52nd fatal crash resulting in 54 fatalities for 2017.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.