NLVPD: Man dies in collision with bus

North Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly collision on Las Vegas Boulevard Sunday afternoon.

Officers reported a fatal crash occurred on North Las Vegas Boulevard at Hamilton Street, just south of Civic Center Drive, before 1 p.m.

A man was struck by a bus at that location, according to authorities, and was pronounced deceased after being transported to the University Medical Center.

The North Las Vegas Police Department had road closures in place at the location of the incident while they conducted an investigation.

No further immediate information was released by the NLVPD.

Stay with FOX5 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.