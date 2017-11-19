NLVPD: Man dies in collision with bus - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

NLVPD: Man dies in collision with bus

Posted: Updated:
(FIle/FOX5) (FIle/FOX5)
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV (FOX5) -

North Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly collision on Las Vegas Boulevard Sunday afternoon.

Officers reported a fatal crash occurred on North Las Vegas Boulevard at Hamilton Street, just south of Civic Center Drive, before 1 p.m.

A man was struck by a bus at that location, according to authorities, and was pronounced deceased after being transported to the University Medical Center. 

The North Las Vegas Police Department had road closures in place at the location of the incident while they conducted an investigation.

No further immediate information was released by the NLVPD. 

Stay with FOX5 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.  

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.