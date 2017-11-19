Child struck by car in northwest Las Vegas

A child has been sent to the hospital after getting struck by a vehicle in the northwest part of Las Vegas Sunday morning.

Metro police were called to the intersection of Lake Mead and Jones Boulevards at about 10:45 a.m. with reports of a car accident.

Officers said a group of children were crossing the street in a marked crosswalk at the intersection when a driver didn't notice them.

One of the juveniles was injured in the collision and sent to the University Medical Center for treatment.

Authorities said the child suffered non-life threatening injuries and they did have eastbound traffic closed at the intersection for the investigation.

No further immediate information was released by police at the scene of this incident.

