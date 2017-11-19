Las Vegas man spent hours taking care of 1 October cross memorial

Photos, flowers and messages of hope were tacked on to 58 crosses on the Las Vegas Strip (FOX5).

It's been a month and a half since 1 October, and FOX5 is still hearing stories of love and healing every day. One of the people that's helped make things just a little easier for victim's families and survivors did so behind the scenes.

For weeks, Steve Round started every morning at the crosses at the Las Vegas sign.

“First thing in the morning, hammer, nails, take a picture of everything and put it all back together so when the families or survivors or anybody can come and pay their respects they have something to do that at,” Round said.

He fixed the crosses that had been blown over by the wind. He made sure nothing was taken from the crosses. He nailed together crosses that had been broken.

“It's a hard time, it's an emotional time for these people, and the last thing I wanna do is come out here and think that their stuff's being disrespected,” Round said.

Round was leaving the Luxor the night of 1 October, and since then, he's made it his mission to help in any way he can.

“I couldn't control anything that night but you can control something right now. So I kind of took charge and here I am,” Round said.

He acted as a caretaker for the crosses and a shoulder to cry on for family and friends of victims.

“For me, it's just trying to make it to where they don't have to have one more thing that's painful, they've already got enough pain that they're gonna deal with the rest of their lives,” Round said. “ I'm not a pastor, I'm not a counselor, I'm just another person.”

Just another person, whose act of kindness meant the world to so many.

“To me it’s the families, survivors, the ones that are coming out of hospitals that saw that somebody was down there taking care of their friends that didn't make it they were standing right next to or people that died in their arms they know that when they come down here everything is straightened out,” Round said.

The crosses are now at the Clark County Museum.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.