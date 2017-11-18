Driver with gunshot wound crashes into a vehicle near Buffalo, A - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Driver with gunshot wound crashes into a vehicle near Buffalo, Alexander

Written by Jennifer Hurtado
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Metro police are investigating a crash with an injured driver in the northwest valley Saturday evening.

According to Lt. Cervantes, an officer was dispatched to the scene of a crash involving two vehicles near Alexander Road and Buffalo Drive. One of the drivers told the officer that he had been shot.

The man was shot at a different location and afterward crashed into the second vehicle, police said.

His injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Police are still investigating the scene.

