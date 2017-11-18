USDA recalls Trader Joe's packaged salads

Green Cuisine, the San Fernando company who produces some Trader Joe's products, issued a recall on behalf of the United States Department of Agriculture for prepackaged chicken and turkey salads found at the popular low-cost market on Nov. 18.

Approximately 36,854 pounds of chicken and turkey salad products are said to be contaminated with inedible materials including hard silica and glass fragments, according to a USDA release.

The ready-to-eat chicken and turkey salads were produced from Nov. 4-15, 2017. The following salad products are affected by the recall and are labeled with USDA inspection number “P-40299:"

10.5-oz. clear plastic individual serving packages containing “TRADER JOE’S White Meat Chicken Salad with celery, carrots and green onions” with a “Use By” date of November 10 - 21, 2017.

11.0-oz. clear plastic individual serving packages containing “TRADER JOE’S CURRIED WHITE CHICKEN DELI SALAD with toasted cashews, green onion and a bit of honey” with a “Use By” date of November 10 - 21, 2017.

10.25-oz. clear plastic individual serving packages containing “TRADER JOE’S TURKEY CRANBERRY APPLE SALAD TURKEY BREAST MEAT WITH SWEET DRIED CRANBERRIES, TANGY GREEN APPLES, PECANS AND SAGE” with a “Use By” date of November 10 - 21, 2017.

These items were shipped to retail locations in the following states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Louisiana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah and Washington.

A USDA release said they have not received reports of injuries or illness from eating the recalled products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact their healthcare provider.

Consumers who purchased the salads should immediately throw them away or return the product to the place of purchase.

For more information on the recall, visit the USDA website.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.