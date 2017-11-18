Hiker dies after falling at Red Rock Canyon

A search and recuse helicopter assisted in locating the deceased hiker on Nov. 18, 2017 (Kurt Rempe / FOX5)

Police report a hiker has lost their life after falling at Red Rock Canyon Saturday morning.

Search and rescue units were called to the canyon just before 11:30 a.m. with callers notifying emergency dispatch that a hiker had fallen.

Las Vegas Metro police said the hiker was located and pronounced deceased at the scene.

The overlook at Red Rock Canyon was closed while rescue units worked on the recovery of the hiker.

Authorities did not release any further immediate information.

