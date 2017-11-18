Vegas, Henderson dentists offer 'Free day of dentistry'

Dentists in Southern Nevada are providing extra services to the community on Saturday.

Family Dental Practices introduced "Smiles On Us: A Free Day of Dentistry."

Two Southern Nevada dental practices are opening up their doors for the first "Smiles On Us" event.

Whispering Pines Dental, located at 4765 S. Durango Dr., and Gubler Dental, located at 11221 S. Eastern Ave., will be providing treatment.

"When we first thought of the idea, we loved being able to reach out to the residents of Vegas and provide needed care," said William Robison, DDS, owner of Whispering Pines Dental.

Treatment care will include either one extraction or one filling and is available for patients of all ages who currently do not have dental insurance, according to an organizer of the event.

The "Smiles On Us" program will welcome patients in the order they arrive from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

