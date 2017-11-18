Dozens gather to support 1 October survivor Rylie Golgart

Dozens of people packed into a valley bar to show support for a 1 October survivor.

Dozens of people packed into a valley bar to show support for a 1 October survivor.

Rylie Golgart was shot in the back at the Route 91 Harvest Festival. Country music filled McMullan's Irish Pub Friday night where supporters worked to fill jugs with money, all to help Rylie.

The Foothill High School grad was still recovering in Colorado Friday.

Christina Sapone, Rylie’s aunt said Rylie was at a spine institute there specializes in the rehab of spinal injuries, and shes doing okay."

Richard Janise, Rylie’s stepfather said, It's been painful, it's been humbling, it's been emotional. It's been an emotional roller coaster. Seeing her take her first steps is the greatest thing I've ever seen in my life and seeing her stumble is the worst thing I've ever seen. It's a bit of everything"

Janise said he is also a Clark County firefighter at Station 11 off of Las Vegas Boulevard.

He said Friday that his fellow first-responders stepped up to help out once again.

"I'm just taken aback and grateful for the outpouring from the community but definitely for the fire department," he said.

People at the fundraiser could enter into a raffle, buy drinks, or get special shirts, with the proceeds going to help Rylie.

"I have no word for the support that has been shown."

It's support the family needs, as Rylie continues down a long road to recovery.

"Every day is a new challenge she has to deal with but she also conquers something else," Sapone said.

Anyone who wants to donate, can click here, and make a note if they want funds to go specifically to Rylie.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.