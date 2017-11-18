Lee Canyon making snow, hiring staff to prepare for winter season

Lee Canyon has been getting ready to open for the winter season and the ski resort staff said it hopes mother nature will cooperate.

"The temperatures are looking to drop this week so we're looking to do some snow making starting tonight," marketing director Jim Seely said.

Machines lining the trails are ready to start making snow as soon as the temperatures dip, he said.

The resort staff said it hopes to open the first week of Dec. Seely said they're hoping for another great season after Mount Charleston was bombarded with snow last season.

"It was the best snow we've had in around 12 years or so hopefully mother nature's going to keep that ball rolling," Seely said.

While the staff works to get the slopes ready, they're also hosting a seasonal job fair.

Positions are available in ski school, food and beverage, guest services and lift operations.

Anyone interested in a position can fill out an application online, bring a resume to the fair, and be prepared for an interview.

The fair is scheduled to take place from noon until 4 p.m. at the Lee Canyon Resort Lodge at 6725 Lee Canyon Road.

