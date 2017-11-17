Las Vegas headliner Joey Scinta passes away

Longtime Las Vegas headliner Joey Scinta has passed away.

Jonathan Jossel, the CEO of the Plaza Hotel and Casino, confirmed his passing. He said, "(Joey) was a legendary entertainer whose performances will never be forgotten or replicated." Adding, he was a wonderful person with a big heart.

Scinta spent the last two years performing with group members from The Scintas at their residency at The Plaza.

According to The Plaza, the show started at the Hilton in Las Vegas. The Scintas began performing in New York before relocating to Las Vegas in 2000.

