Las Vegas firefighters take on 3-alarm blaze near downtown

Firefighters at the scene of a large fire near downtown Las Vegas on Nov. 17, 2017. (Courtesy: Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

Las Vegas Fire crews battled a three-alarm fire in an auto storage yard near downtown Friday night

The fire was reported at Tow Guys towing service on 1414 Industrial Road, near Wyoming Avenue, at about 6:30 p.m.

Firefighters said the bulk of the fire engulfed a number of vehicles in the yard as gusty winds were fanning the flames towards buildings and fuel storage tanks nearby.

A third alarm was called for by fire crews to help contain the blaze that was eventually taken control of by 8:15 p.m.

Nearly 100 fire personnel responded to the scene with 35 units according to Las Vegas Fire.

No buildings or fuel tanks were damaged in the fire as firefighters were able to prevent the flames from spreading through the storage yard.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said no injuries were reported in the incident but many cars were burned in the fire.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation according to fire officials.

