North Las Vegas police locate missing, endangered man

North Las Vegas police said they were able to find a reported missing and endangered man Saturday.

Fernando Garcia, 31, was last seen on Wednesday in the area of Stewart Avenue and Mojave Road before he was located by police over the weekend.

Garcia was found in the early morning hours in good health and was returned to his family according to the NLVPD.

Garcia's family said he is bipolar and schizophrenic and relies on medication - something he did not have when he went missing.

The 31-year-old lives with his family in the area of Washburn Road and Lawrence Street.

North Las Vegas police thanked the community for the assistance in helping to locate Garcia.

