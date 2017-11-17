NLVPD searching for missing endangered man

North Las Vegas police said they are in need of the public's help to locate a missing endangered man.

Fernando Garcia, 31, was last seen on Wednesday in the area of Stewart Avenue and Mojave Road.

His family said he is bipolar and schizophrenic and relies on his medication which he does not have. Garcia lives with his family in the area of Washburn Road and Lawrence Street.

Garcia was described as a Hispanic man, about 5'6" tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111.

