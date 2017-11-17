Man wanted in connection with burglary, carjacking in Las Vegas

Las Vegas Metro police said they are searching for a man suspected of burglarizing a home and stealing a vehicle at gunpoint.

Police said on Nov. 10 a person went to his or her home near Desert Inn Road and Cabana Drive to check on an active alarm. The victim found an unknown vehicle in the driveway filled with property from the victim's home. The victim blocked the vehicle in the driveway and confronted the man inside it. The pair got into a fight and the suspect ran away. The victim was able to capture a photo of the suspect.

Through the course of the investigation, police discovered the vehicle the suspect left in the driveway was taken during a carjacking on Oct. 31 in a neighborhood near Lamb Boulevard and Vegas Valley Drive. The victim of the carjacking was sitting in the vehicle when the suspect approached and demanded the vehicle at gunpoint. The description of the suspect from the carjacking matched the description of the suspect from the burglary. Police said another stolen vehicle taken in another carjacking on Oct. 29 was located nearby.

The suspect was identified as 43-year-old Norberto Espinoza. He is not in custody and there is a warrant for his arrest. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information should contact Metro's Southeast Area Command Patrol Investigations Section at 702-828-8242. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

