Las Vegas man hits $800K jackpot at Cannery Casino

A Las Vegas man hit a jackpot worth more than $800,000 at the Cannery Casino-Hotel. 

Robert W. won $820,777.64 while playing the Aristocrat's Buffalo Grand at the property in North Las Vegas on Nov. 11. 

He won the six-figure jackpot with a $3 spin on the game. 

