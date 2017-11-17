Las Vegas man hits $800K jackpot at Cannery Casino

A Las Vegas man hit a jackpot worth more than $800,000. (Source: Cannery Casino Hotel)

A Las Vegas man hit a jackpot worth more than $800,000 at the Cannery Casino-Hotel.

Robert W. won $820,777.64 while playing the Aristocrat's Buffalo Grand at the property in North Las Vegas on Nov. 11.

He won the six-figure jackpot with a $3 spin on the game.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.