Report: Las Vegas man claimed he was reconciling with wife before shooting

A 51-year-old man arrested for the murder of his soon-to-be ex-wife in Las Vegas claimed they were planning on reconciling their relationship before the deadly shooting, according to his arrest report.

Las Vegas Metro police said they responded to the 9000 block of College Green Street, near Durango Drive and Pebble Road, on Thursday where they found a man and child inside a home along with a woman in the garage with a gunshot wound.

The investigation led to the arrest of the man, identified as John Fitzgerald Gonzalez.

According to Gonzalez’s arrest report, he called 911 and reported that his wife, Nicole Nguyen, had been shot. He said it happened during a struggle over a gun and it went off striking his wife in the stomach. Officers took Gonzalez into custody at the scene and his wife was taken to St. Rose San Martin where she was pronounced dead.

In an interview with police, Gonzalez said he had a rocky relationship with his wife and he moved out of their home in September after a domestic dispute. He said Nguyen had begun the process of filing for divorce but sent mixed messages to him about possibly getting back together. He said she also mentioned some “guy friends” who had been to the house before.

Gonzalez said recently Nguyen had changed her mind and wanted to get back together with him. She invited him over the night before but changed her mind after he arrived and told him to come back the next morning. When he arrived at the home the following morning he brought a box of toys to give to his 6-year-old son they had in common. Gonzalez said he was worried about an ambush with her “guy friends” and brought two guns with him in case they were waiting for him. He said he got out of his vehicle with one of his guns in his hand and concealed it from his son who was standing in the doorway. Nguyen was seated in the driver’s seat of her SUV parked in the garage.

Gonzalez said he walked into the garage, put the box of toys down and laid the gun down next to it. He began talking to his wife, who told their son to go inside and play. Gonzalez said Nguyen told him she missed him and agreed to have intercourse in the car. Gonzalez picked up the gun and placed it on the driver’s floorboard while they had intercourse.

Afterward, he checked on their son and took his gun with him. He returned to the garage and engaged in a sex act with Nguyen after placing the gun back in the car. At one point, Gonzalez claimed he caught a glimpse of Nguyen reaching for the gun. He said he was convinced she was going to try and kill him, so he grabbed the gun and pulled the trigger as Nguyen pulled the gun toward her. After a bullet struck Nguyen he called 911.

Police said he maintained that they were going to reconcile and that they had an appointment to meet with her attorney and cancel the divorce proceedings. Gonzalez told police he kept the gun in the car in case someone came into the garage.

Police said it was unknown if the intercourse was consensual and detectives found his excuse for having the gun and keeping it with him during intercourse implausible. Police also said the explanation Gonzalez provided of Nguyen reaching for the gun was also implausible because of the position her body was found in and the confined space in the SUV.

He was booked for open murder.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro’s homicide section by phone at 702-828-3521 or by email. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

