Las Vegas Lights FC coach wants local talent for team

The new head coach of the Las Vegas Lights Football Club is determined to find talent in the local area for the team.

"For a spectacular city, you need spectacular soccer," Jose Luis Sanchez Sola, the head coach, said. "I want to make sure that this team smells like Las Vegas. To do so we must have players that smell like Las Vegas. I want to smell as many local players as possible."

There are 23 roster spots to fill and Sola plans to search for local talent for the professional team on Dec. 9 and Dec. 10, when the club holds its official tryouts in Las Vegas. A specific location for tryouts will be released at a later date.

Anyone interested in trying out for the team should be between the ages of 17- and 35-years-old and must pre-register online.

Registration for the event is $20 per player, which will be accepted upon arrival. The proceeds will be donated equally to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas Soccer Foundation, Nevada Youth Soccer Association and the Nevada Adult Soccer Association.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.