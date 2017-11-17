OFFICIAL RULES



NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.



The FOX5 Raider for a Day Sweepstakes begins at 10:00 p.m. Pacific Time (“P.T.”) on Sunday, November 19, 2017 and ends Wednesday, November 22, 2017. (“Sweepstakes Period”). All entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. P.T. on Wednesday, November 22, 2017 to be eligible. IF YOU WILL BE UNABLE TO TRAVEL ON SATURDAY, DECEMBER 2 AND SUNDAY, DECEMBER 3, 2017, DO NOT ENTER THIS SWEEPSTAKES.



SPONSOR: KVVU-TV/KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, 25 TV 5 Drive, Las Vegas, Nevada; Oakland Raiders®, 1220 Harbor Bay Parkway Alameda, CA 94502 (hereinafter referred to as “Sponsors”).



ENTRY: Watch FOX5 New at 10p on KVVU on Sunday 11/19/17 and FOX5 News This Morning 7am to 9am on Monday 11/20/17 thru Wednesday on 11/22/17. An audio and video announcement will prompt viewers to call 1.888.369.5946. The 55th and 56th callers answered after each cue to call are qualifiers for Grand Prize Drawing on 11/22/17 once eligibility is confirmed. In the event, that any caller is determined to be ineligible, subsequent calls will be taken by the sponsor in order until an eligible winner is determined. Station’s clock will be the official clock for the sweepstakes.

Sponsor reserves the right to cancel or delay sweepstakes in the event of telephone or other technical or mechanical failure or problems of any kind or because of non-authorized human intervention. Sponsor is not responsible for telephone or other technical or mechanical failure or problems of any kind. Sponsor is also not responsible for high volume of phone calls that could result in continuous busy signal or phone company message that all circuits are busy. All phone lines are cleared at time of video cue to call.

ELIGIBILITY: Legal residents of Nevada who are 21 years of age or older at time of entry are eligible to enter, except employees of Sponsor and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and/or their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiaries and members of their immediate families or household members. “Immediate family members” shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. “Household members” shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year. Winners of a prize from Sponsor within the past thirty (30) days from the beginning date of this sweepstakes are not eligible.

WINNER SELECTION AND PRIZING: (8) qualifiers will be selected per the above method. Each qualifier will receive a Raiders Gift Bag valued at $100. Each qualifier will also be eligible Grand Prize Drawing to be held on November 22, 2017 at or around 1pm

PCT conducted by KVVU. One (1) Grand Prize winner will receive a Raider for a Day prize package (valid Saturday, December 2, 2017 and Sunday, December 3, 2017 ONLY). Prize package includes:

• A voucher for roundtrip airfare for two (2) people from McCarran International Airport (LAS) to Oakland International Airport (OAK), including car service from Oakland International Airport to hotel and back. Winner and guest will depart LAS on Saturday, December 2, 2017, and return after game on Sunday, December 3, 2017. Flight reservations will be made by KVVU on behalf of winner and guest, once eligibility is confirmed.

• A one (1)-night stay in one (1) standard room (two [2] people per room maximum) at Oakland Airport Hilton, 1 Hegenberger Road, Oakland, California, 94621. Hotel stay must occur on Saturday, December 2, 2017.

• Two (2) game tickets to the Oakland Raiders vs New York Giants football game at Oakland Alameda Coliseum, 7000 Coliseum Way, Oakland, Ca, 94621. Game time 1pm.

Total approximate retail value of prize package $1200. One (1) prize per household. Winner must be at least twenty-one (21) years of age to win. Travelers under the age of eighteen (18) must be accompanied by a parent/legal guardian. Applicable taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner, and winner will receive an IRS-1099 MISC form in the amount of prize value stated herein. If winner chooses to not to fulfill and use the prize after claiming it, taxes may still apply.

Potential winner will be notified by phone and/or e-mail on or about Wednesday, November 22, 2017. at approximately 2 p.m. P.T. and MUST make e-mail or verbal contact with KVVU by 5:00 p.m. on Thursday 11/23/17 by 5pm, or prize will be forfeited. Sponsor will determine all elements of prizing in its sole discretion. Prizes may not be assigned, transferred, changed or redeemed for cash, except at Sponsor’s sole discretion. Prizes are awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee express or implied by Sponsor. Sponsor disclaims all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any third-party product or service accepted by the winners. The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if winner fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to provide required documentation, is found to have violated Official Rules, or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria, prize will be forfeited and contest terminated.

Travel must be completed on Saturday, December 2, 2017 and Sunday, December 3, 2017 ONLY. Winner and guest must travel together on the same itinerary. Prize package fulfillment is subject to certain restrictions, which shall be determined by Oakland Raiders® in its sole and absolute discretion. Sponsors reserve the right to substitute any similar prize or a prize of equal or greater value for any prize listed in these Official Rules or any other communication regarding the sweepstakes, and reserve the right to revoke the included prize at any time, if the entrant and/or his/her guest acts in a manner that is, in Sponsors’ discretion, offensive, harassing, threatening, repugnant, or violent at any time.

Prize includes only the items listed above, and for the non-exclusive avoidance of doubt does not include the following: baggage fees; travel insurance; hotel room service; parking fees; laundry service; food; alcoholic beverages; merchandise, souvenirs, etc.; local and long distance telephone calls; tips, gratuities, service charges, resort fees; taxes; any or all other charges not explicitly included in the prize description above. Prize (and all elements thereof) may not be sold, redeemed for cash, traded, transferred or rescheduled.

KVVU FOX5 and Oakland Raiders®, their parent, subsidiary, related and affiliated companies and their respective officers, directors employees and agents shall be released and discharged from any and all legal claims, losses injuries, demands, damages, actions, and /or causes of actions which arise out of and/or in any way related to the prize, the receipt, use and/or enjoyment of the prize and/or the promotion.

ODDS of winning depend upon the number of eligible entries received.

PRIVACY: By entering this sweepstakes, you are opting-in to receive promotional materials from Sponsor and/or its affiliates, advertisers, or other business partners. If you "opt in" to receiving such promotional materials from Sponsor and/or its affiliates, advertisers, or other business partners. Sponsor reserves the right to release any personally identifiable registration information regarding you to third parties who provide goods or services that Sponsor believes may be of interest to you. If you decide that you would like to discontinue receiving promotional information from such third parties, please contact those third parties directly. For more information about how Sponsors use the information you provide, see Sponsors’ privacy policies at http://www.fox5vegas.com/story/30079230/this-web-sites-privacy-policy and http://www.raiders.com/footer/copyright-privacy-policy.html. IF YOU DO NOT WISH TO SHARE YOUR INFORMATION, PLEASE DO NOT ENTER THIS SWEEPSTAKES.

OTHER: Sponsors, Facebook and any organizations responsible for sponsoring, fulfilling, administering, advertising and promoting the sweepstakes and/or supplying the prize(s), and their respective parents, subsidiaries, affiliated and successor companies, and each of their respective employees, officers, directors, agents and shareholders (collectively, the “Released Parties”) are not liable for injuries, losses, or damages of any kind to persons, including death, or property arising, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from entrant’s participation in this sweepstakes or acceptance, possession, misuse or use of a prize. Released Parties are not responsible for errors or difficulties of any kind whether human, mechanical, electronic, computer, network, typographical or other error in the printing or otherwise relating to or in connection with the sweepstakes, including, without limitation, errors or difficulties which may occur with the administration of the sweepstakes, the processing of entries, the announcement of the prize or in any other sweepstakes-related materials. Decisions of Sponsors are final and binding in all respects.

GENERAL: If for any reason this sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned due to infection by a computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper conduct of this sweepstakes, the Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process, and to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the sweepstakes, at which time, Sponsor reserves the right to conduct a random drawing from among all eligible, non-suspect entries received at the time of the sweepstakes cancellation or termination. Released Parties are not responsible for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, for miscommunications or communications line failure, lines, cell towers, or technical failure or jumbled, scrambled, delayed, or misdirected transmissions or computer hardware or software malfunctions, failures or difficulties, or for theft, destruction or unauthorized access to, or alteration of, entries. Released Parties are not responsible for any problems or technical malfunctions of any telephone network or telephone lines, cable, satellite, computer on-line systems, for lost, interrupted or unavailable networks, servers, providers, website, or other connections, computer equipment, software, failure of any email or entry to be received by the Sponsor due to technical problems, human error or traffic congestion on the Internet or at any web site, or any combination thereof, including any injury or damage to participant’s or any other person’s computer or mobile device relating to or resulting from participating in this sweepstakes or downloading any materials in this sweepstakes. RELEASED PARTIES ARE NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR INCOMPATIBILITY OF ENTRANT’S HARDWARE, SOFTWARE OR BROWSER TECHNOLOGY WITH SPONSOR’S HARDWARE, SOFTWARE OR BROWSER TECHNOLOGY. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEBSITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE SWEEPSTAKES IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES OR OTHER REMEDIES (INCLUDING ATTORNEYS’ FEES) FROM ANY SUCH PERSON(S) RESPONSIBLE FOR THE ATTEMPT TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW. In the event of a dispute as to the identity or eligibility of a potential winner based on an email address, the potential winning entry will be declared made by the “Authorized Account Holder” of the email address submitted at time of entry and such person must comply with these Official Rules. “Authorized Account Holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned to an email address by an Internet access provider, on-line service provider, or other organization (e.g., business, education institution, etc.) that is responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted email address. Sponsor may ask any entrant or potential winner to provide Sponsor with proof that such party is the Authorized Account Holder of the email account or wireless phone number associated with the entry.

Except where prohibited by law: (i) entry constitutes permission for Sponsor and its designees to use entrant’s entry, name, hometown, voice, likeness, photograph and any statements regarding this sweepstakes in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the sweepstakes, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or

attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner’s list, if applicable; (ii) potential winners will be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Release of Liability/Publicity by 5:00 p.m. P.T. on Monday, November 27, 2017 or prize will be forfeited. If prize notification is returned as undeliverable on the day of notification, or if potential winner forfeits prize either verbally or in writing prior to 5:00 p.m. P.T. on Friday, November 24, 2017, prize may be awarded to an alternate winner in a random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries.

WINNER’S LIST: For winner’s name, available after Friday, December 15, 2017, send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope to “FOX5 Raider for a Day Sweepstakes Winner’s List” to KVVU at the address above.