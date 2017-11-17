Former Clark High School coach arrested for lewdness with student

Clark County School District police arrested a former high school varsity coach for lewdness.

Juan Alfredo Chavez, 25, was arrested Thursday on one count of felony lewdness committed by a person over 18 with a child 14- or 15-years-old.

Chavez served as a boys varsity soccer coach at Ed W. Clark High School. He was a volunteer and not a school district employee.

Police said the arrest was the result of an incident that reportedly took place on Oct. 20 at the school involving a 14-year-old girl.

As of Oct. 20, Chavez is no longer allowed on any CCSD property and has been removed from the approved coaches list. He served as a coach since Dec. 2010 and successfully passed a background check, police said.

