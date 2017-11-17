Lee Canyon to host hiring fair - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Lee Canyon to host hiring fair

If you've always wanted to work outside of a cubicle and in the great outdoors. This opportunity might be for you. 

Lee Canyon Ski and Snowboard Resort said it is holding a job fair on Saturday. The ski and snowboard resort is looking to fill seasonal and full-time positions. 

Positions are available in ski school, food and beverage, guest services and lift operations. 

Anyone interested in a position should fill out an application online, bring a resume to the fair, and be prepared for an interview. 

The fair will take place from noon until 4 p.m. at the Lee Canyon Resort Lodge at 6725 Lee Canyon Road. 

