Lee Canyon to host hiring fair

Lee Canyon is shown in an undated image. (Source: Lee Canyon)

If you've always wanted to work outside of a cubicle and in the great outdoors. This opportunity might be for you.

Lee Canyon Ski and Snowboard Resort said it is holding a job fair on Saturday. The ski and snowboard resort is looking to fill seasonal and full-time positions.

Positions are available in ski school, food and beverage, guest services and lift operations.

Anyone interested in a position should fill out an application online, bring a resume to the fair, and be prepared for an interview.

The fair will take place from noon until 4 p.m. at the Lee Canyon Resort Lodge at 6725 Lee Canyon Road.

