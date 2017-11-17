McCarran releases tips to avoid travel headaches over Thanksgiving

Are you traveling to the airport over the Thanksgiving holiday? McCarran Airport is offering tips so travelers can avoid any headaches.

The airport predicts that travelers will spread out over the course of the week and no one day will be particularly crowded with departures.

However, airport officials recommend checking a few items before heading to the airport including:

Check which terminal you will depart from, which security checkpoint you should use, and your flight schedule online at mccarran.com.

Check the latest security checkpoint policies and procedures online at tsa.gov, @AskTSA on Twitter, or send TSA a message on Facebook.

Check your airline's bag charges and policies including size and weight limitations as well as how many items can be checked.

Additionally, whether you are dropping someone off, picking someone up or leaving your car for an extended period of time at the airport, you will want to check out the parking options. Due to heavier demand, airport officials expect certain public parking facilities will reach capacities, such as Terminal One Long-Term Garage and the Terminal Three Economy Lot.

Parking garages at both terminals offer long-term parking at a rate of $2 for the first 30 minutes, $3 for 31 to 60 minutes, and $1 for every hour, with a maximum of $16 per day. Valet parking is available $6 for the first hour and $1 for each additional hour, up to a $23 per day maximum. Terminal specific economy parking is also available at a rate of $10 per day. 24-hour parking information, including live updates on space, is available by phone at 702-261-5122.

For anyone picking up family or friends, a cell phone lot is located off Kitty Hawk Way. The waiting area is available from 6 a.m. until 1 a.m. daily free of charge. Parking at the curb is prohibited. Motorists can pull into short-term parking to wait, the first 15 minutes in the lot are free. However, be sure to use the exit lane reader, not a walk-up kiosk to claim the free minutes.

