Trooper: Camaro sought after fatal hit-run of man on highway

The Nevada Highway Patrol is looking for a Chevrolet Camaro after car parts were found at the scene of an overnight crash that killed man walking on a highway in the community of Pahrump.

Trooper Jason Buratczuk said Friday that investigators think the Camaro was headed toward Las Vegas on State Route 160, and may have left-front-end damage after striking the pedestrian about 1:30 a.m. not far from Homestead Road.

The name of the man who was killed wasn't immediately made public, and Buratczuk says it's not yet clear why he was in the roadway.

The Camaro driver is expected to face a felony hit-and-run charge.

Buratczuk didn't say what car parts were found, but said they appeared to have come from a 2010-2013 model Camaro.

