Emergency vehicles, tools and more up for auction in Las Vegas

A Clark County Fire Truck is one of several emergency vehicles available for bidding tomorrow at the Las Vegas Auction. And parked beside that fire truck is a decommissioned ambulance that will have to find a new purpose since making its final run in Southern Nevada.

If refurbished, it could potentially end up in with patients in the back of it again in a department out of state.

Bidding on any of the vehicles could begin service again if it were refurbished and donated to a department out of state. And then there are the motorcycles a little farther down the lot from the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Bidding on the vehicles can be done either online at www.tntauction.com or in-person at the auction site at 4320 Stephanie Street.

Dozens of other pallets loaded with items including folding tables, ceramics kilns, tools, dental dummies for students to practice, iPods, computers, tires, landscaping equipment and anything else you might imagine to start a business. You’ll just have secure the winning bid and figure out a way to remove it from the lot.

The preview will take place on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

This is a live and simulcast auction.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.