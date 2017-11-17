Driver charged with DUI in fatal Summerlin crash

Metro at the scene of a fatal collision in Summerlin on Nov. 17, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

Police are investigating an overnight deadly collision in west Las Vegas on Friday.

Officers were called at about midnight with reports of a single-vehicle crash at the Village Center Circle and Hills Center Drive roundabout.

Metro said a driver of a 2014 Kia Cadenza failed to negotiate the roundabout and crashed into the center median.

The driver, 55-year-old John Delillo, was able to exit the vehicle but his 56-year-old passenger had to be extracted according to police.

Delillo was transported to the University Medical Center with critical injuries from the crash. Metro said the female passenger was also transported to UMC but was pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

Citing a preliminary investigation, Delillo showed signs of being impairment and was charged with driving under the influence resulting in death according to authorities.

This was the 116th traffic-related fatality investigated by Metro in 2017.

The Clark County Coroner's Office will release the name of the person killed in the collision once family has been notified.

