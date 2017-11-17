Possible construction at former Moulin Rouge site comes with controversy

The Moulin Rouge was the first integrated casino in Las Vegas.

There's not much left on the lot near Bonanza and Las Vegas Boulevard. But in between the abandoned buildings and construction equipment is a unique site in Las Vegas history.

More than 60 years ago, it was home to The Moulin Rouge: the valley's first integrated casino. It was only open for just six months in 1955, but it left a lasting impact on Las Vegas.

Anna Bailey, former Moulin Rouge dancer said "Our shows were just the best shows in town."

"What I remember is just seeing all the people I read about or seen in movies waiting in line just to get in ... It meant so much!"

The plot of land still means a lot to the dozens of historic west Las Vegas residents who filled the Pearson Community Center Thursday.

They were fighting back against plans to build a government building, where the Moulin Rouge once stood. Last month, a judge okay-ed the Clark County's $6 million bid for the land.

Lawrence Weekly, Clark County Commissioner said "The county would like to possibly build its department of family services headquarters there.”

But many people who live in the neighborhood said that's not what they want on that lot. They want something that will boost the area's economy.

Charles Seals, West Las Vegas resident said "there's no enterprise in west Las Vegas. All the businesses have just about closed up. We've got to do something to revive west Las Vegas."

Many said they want something that pays tribute to the trail-blazing hotel and casino.

"If they bring the Moulin Rouge back, maybe it will grow again. And people and their young kids will be proud of where they live," Bailey said.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.