Time vs. Money: Is grocery delivery worth it?

How much time is saved by skipping a trip to the grocery store, and instead having fresh food delivered to the front door?

Grocery shoppers now have more options than ever including getting it all done online.

A busy working mom of two, Lorie Coviello said when it comes to grocery shopping, it's all about having a plan.

"That's just the easiest way to keep our family eating healthy and eating at home together," she said.

Every week, Coviello said she picks out her family's meals in advance so she and her husband know exactly what to pick up at the grocery store.

"Meal planning is very important for us and we like to feed our kids healthy and eat healthy most of the time. So for us, that's the way to do it, is just plan ahead," she said.

While she said she's curious about grocery delivery apps, she also concerned about the price.

"My initial impression was that it was going to be expensive, and part of our planning is also to save money, so we're very budget conscious," Coviello said.

She agreed to try out grocery delivery service Instacart. Instacart debuted its services in the valley last spring. It's one of the fastest growing grocery delivery services.

In just a few minutes, she picked out about $50 worth of groceries from Smith's.

"I love being able to get on there and get the ground turkey that I know my family loves and my family uses all the time is so easy. Produce is another story. I'm not sure about the quality. Would they choose the same quality I would choose?"

Coviello was able to track the progress of her order in the Instacart app. She could even communicate with her shopper. About an hour and a half later, her order arrived. It included chicken, bread, cheese, tomatoes and apples.

"Definitely solid, good quality; I was a little worried that the quality might not be there if I'm not the one picking them. But these are ones that I would have picked," she said.

Coviello said for the most part, the prices were comparable to what she typically has seen at the grocery store.

"Produce was actually very reasonable, the chicken was reasonable, milk was reasonable. So I would say they breads and the cereals were maybe on the high side," she said.

While she didn't plan to use Instacart to replace her weekly trips to the grocery store, Coviello said she'll consider trying it again especially when she's in a pinch.

"Exactly what I ordered. If you are running late, maybe if the kids after school have a project or something and we need a quick dinner but don't have time to go get anything, (it's an option because it) came fairly quick," she said.

Learn more about Instacart here: https://www.instacart.com/

