Woman sentenced to 2 years in prison for shooting, killing boyfriend near Summerlin

A booking photo of Lisa Hollopeter who is convicted of shooting her boyfriend (LVMPD/FOX5).

A woman was sentenced Thursday for shooting and killing her boyfriend near Summerlin on April 1.

Lisa Hollopeter was ordered to spend at least two years and four months in prison after she was convicted of voluntary manslaughter with the use of a deadly weapon. She was credited for 229 days of time served.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at the 100 block of Thunder Street, near Westcliff and Buffalo Drives at 10:36 p.m. on April 1. On arrival, officers found the body of a unresponsive man suffering from a gunshot wound. Jose Villanueva III was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Las Vegas Metro police.

During the investigation of the incident, officers arrested 35-year-old Lisa Hollopeter for one count of murder with a deadly weapon.

Metro Homicide detectives concluded that Hollopeter and Villanueva were in a dating relationship and recently had problems.

The maximum time she could face is ten years in prison. Hollopeter must also pay $178 in fines and fees.

This incident marked the 41st homicide investigation by Metro in 2017.

